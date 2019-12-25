Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNTA. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,939.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

