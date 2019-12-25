AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE AU opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

