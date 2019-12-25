BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BJ. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.36.

NYSE:BJ opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,891. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

