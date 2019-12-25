QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.28. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

