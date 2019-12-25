Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $689.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

