Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.65. Valeritas shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 28,174 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

