Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Employers has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Employers by 24.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Employers by 280.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.