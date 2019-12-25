Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURO. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.51.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curo Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

