China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.49.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.