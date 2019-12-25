Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

