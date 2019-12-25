Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

OIS stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,567 shares during the period.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

