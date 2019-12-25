-$0.22 EPS Expected for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

