Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €28.36 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.22 ($42.11).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €34.02 ($39.55) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.91 and its 200-day moving average is €30.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

