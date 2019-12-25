Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.98 ($66.26).

G24 stock opened at €58.65 ($68.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Scout24 has a one year low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a one year high of €59.35 ($69.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.63.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

