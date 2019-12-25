Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €48.33 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.52 ($62.23).

Shares of NEM opened at €59.75 ($69.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.93 and a 200 day moving average of €60.24. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 57.84. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €30.20 ($35.12) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

