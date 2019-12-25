Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €31.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €31.41 ($36.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.81. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €35.22 ($40.95).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

