AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CS. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.19 ($31.62).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €25.26 ($29.37) on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.36.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.