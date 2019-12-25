iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.57

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.57 and last traded at $263.15, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.13.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKH)
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
