iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.57

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.57 and last traded at $263.15, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.54.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKH)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.