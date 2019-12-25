Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.60

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 24840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $395,921.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,486. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

