Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.60

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 24840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $395,921.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,486. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.