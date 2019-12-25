Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.16

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 143882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.