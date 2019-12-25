Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.29

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.29 and last traded at C$16.99, with a volume of 3823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$601.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About Leon's Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

