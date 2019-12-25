Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 7237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,898,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

