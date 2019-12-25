Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.55

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 11391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,011 shares in the company, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

