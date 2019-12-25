Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.55

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 9561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

