Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.55

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 9561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
