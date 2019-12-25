iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.29

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.29 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 2717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

