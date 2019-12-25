Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

Media headlines about T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T. Rowe Price Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected T. Rowe Price Group’s analysis:

TROW stock opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $126.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

