TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 12527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,997,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 219.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 112,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

