Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.44

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 124512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

