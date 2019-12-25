Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,578 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the typical volume of 352 put options.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 108.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

