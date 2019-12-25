Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.36

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.36 and last traded at $120.55, with a volume of 526405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.
SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.
The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,134 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
