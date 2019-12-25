Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.36

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.36 and last traded at $120.55, with a volume of 526405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,134 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.