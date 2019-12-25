Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.10

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.10 and last traded at $179.54, with a volume of 19492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.86.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.