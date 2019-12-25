Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.45

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.45 and last traded at $115.36, with a volume of 5262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.99.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 229.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

