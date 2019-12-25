World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.29

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.29 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.
The firm has a market cap of $679.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in World Acceptance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
