World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.29

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.29 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

The firm has a market cap of $679.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in World Acceptance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

