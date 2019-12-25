iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.41

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1676 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

