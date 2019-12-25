SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $105.68, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1556 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.