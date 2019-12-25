SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $105.68, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.84.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1556 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32.
About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
