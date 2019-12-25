E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $825.02

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$825.02 and last traded at C$825.02, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$823.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$770.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$756.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

In other E-L Financial news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$795.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,518,670. Also, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited bought 9,600 shares of E-L Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$737.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,289,025. Insiders acquired a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,700 over the last ninety days.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

