Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.70

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.70 and last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 1303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

