State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $76.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.66.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

