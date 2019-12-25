SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAP is benefiting from strong growth in cloud and software revenues, and expanding customer base. Robust adoption of S/4HANA, C/4HANA, Fieldglass, Concur and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions hold promise. Further, SAP's alliances with Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Moreover, synergies from Qualtrics acquisition are enabling SAP to bolster Customer Experience segment revenues. Additionally, strong demand for the company’s Intelligent Spend offerings among enterprises holds promise. Nonetheless, integration risks related to acquisitions are likely to limit margin expansion. Moreover, increasing investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are anticipated to weigh on bottom-line growth at least in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NYSE SAP opened at $133.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 524.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,274,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in SAP by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SAP by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

