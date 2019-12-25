BMO Capital Markets Raises WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $15.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

