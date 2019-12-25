Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.03 on Monday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $254,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

