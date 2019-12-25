Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $88.86 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,430,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.