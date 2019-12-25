Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

