Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Societe Generale cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.21. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.