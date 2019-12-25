Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of JMIA opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $422.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $237,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

