Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.
NYSE PFGC opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $51.59.
In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 579,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
