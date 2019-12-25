Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 579,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

