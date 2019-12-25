International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

INSW stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $860.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

