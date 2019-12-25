Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) & Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hoth Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 11 9 0 2.45

Hoth Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $389.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.50 million ($0.50) -10.52 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $6.71 billion 6.16 $2.44 billion $19.80 19.02

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Hoth Therapeutics. Hoth Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A -124.91% -118.94% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 28.13% 24.85% 18.49%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Hoth Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Teva, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

