VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

