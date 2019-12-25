VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Hoth Therapeutics Head-To-Head Contrast
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Hoth Therapeutics Head-To-Head Contrast
Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group versus First Quantum Minerals Head to Head Analysis
Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group versus First Quantum Minerals Head to Head Analysis
Comparing Peloton & Koninklijke Philips
Comparing Peloton & Koninklijke Philips
VALEO/S Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
VALEO/S Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
nVent Electric PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
nVent Electric PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Analyzing NORDEA Bk AB SW/S & FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH
Analyzing NORDEA Bk AB SW/S & FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report