Analyzing NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 12.31% 4.02% 0.22% FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 16.66% 7.25% 0.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.52 $3.63 billion N/A N/A FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 2.02 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

